Stellantis has no intention of bringing European cars to the US market

Many compact sedans and hatchbacks on European roads have made and continue to make many people across the Atlantic dream about driving one on American roads. However, it seems that any enthusiasm will have to be curbed indefinitely. During last week’s Automotive News Canada Congress, Stellantis executive Jeff Hines extinguished any hope of seeing brands like Peugeot and Citroën in the North American market.

Stellantis won’t bring more cars from its European brands to North America

When directly asked about the possibility of their arrival, Stellantis Canada’s CEO responded bluntly: “No, I don’t think so. I don’t think we’ll have Opel, Peugeot, or other European brands here.” While this is heartbreaking for North American car enthusiasts, it doesn’t mean that Stellantis can’t bring European models to America. We just won’t see them with their original badges.

Hines gave a concrete example discussing the Jeep Avenger, a compact SUV that could perfectly adapt to the growing demand for urban crossovers in the United States. “It would be a fantastic product for the North American market. The small SUV segment is expanding rapidly, and the Avenger would solve many practical needs.”

If Stellantis is considering this type of strategy, it means they might readapt their European models under brands better known in the States, rather than introducing unfamiliar new brands. Stellantis‘ strategy is understandable: Fiat and Alfa Romeo have already struggled to conquer the U.S. market, and introducing a new brand without an established dealer network could be a risky move.

Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigned suddenly in December 2024, with rumors suggesting it was a board-directed dismissal. The reason? Sales in North America had plummeted, partly due to a poor understanding of U.S. market dynamics. Jeff Hines himself confirms this change in direction, emphasizing how the new management team is much more focused on the States: “Antonio Filosa, our new COO, lives in Detroit. Our president, John Elkann, is always present here. Stellantis is putting North America at the center of its global strategy.”