Stellantis has launched the Stellar Soccer House in Mexico City

Stellantis Mexico has decided that the absolute best way to get you to buy a Ram truck or an Alfa Romeo is to completely “hide” the vehicles and talk about soccer instead. Capitalizing on the absolute cultural madness of the ongoing World Cup, the Group has launched the Stellar Soccer House. Opened on June 15 and running until July 15, this pop-up marketing hub is open for virtually the entire duration of the tournament, quietly locking its doors just four days before the highly anticipated World Cup Final.

Instead of a traditional, grease-and-metal auto expo, the automotive giant is cramming eight distinct brands under one single roof: Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Chinese-import newcomer Leapmotor, Peugeot, Ram, and the parts-bin division Mopar. The corporate strategy here is pure emotional manipulation. Mariana Lavigne, Marketing Director for Stellantis Mexico, openly admitted that they are hunting for “connections beyond the product” to trigger raw consumer affinity.

Located in the ultra-upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City, at Avenida Presidente Masaryk 148, the experience operates like a tightly controlled amusement park ride. The gates open daily from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and while entry is technically free, visitors must register online for a hyper-regulated, 30-minute guided tour.

The organizers are capping crowds at precisely 70 people every half hour. At absolute maximum capacity over a seven-hour day, that equals about 980 souls a day, meaning Stellantis could theoretically process nearly 30,000 people over its month-long run. It’s a radical tactical departure from April’s Stellar Autofest 2026, where the company took over the Centro Banamex to flaunt more than 70 actual cars, technical workshops, and expert panels.

Clearly, the corporate suites realized a two-day car show is far too grounded in reality. A month-long soccer party is much better for the soul. And if you somehow manage to escape Polanco, Stellantis is plastering itself across other fan zones, including “La Grada Jeep 2026” at Parque La Mexicana, alongside corporate outposts at the Aztlán Amusement Park’s Futlan event and Campo Marte 26 Santander.