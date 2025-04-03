Stellantis has already sold the Luton plant in UK: it will be redeveloped into an industrial park

A few days after the cessation of activities at the historic Stellantis plant in Luton, where a 120-year manufacturing tradition has come to an end, a new development has emerged: the automotive group has already sold the site to real estate company Goodman. The plan involves a complete redevelopment of the area, which will be transformed into a modern industrial park with an investment of £400 million and the potential creation of approximately 1,700 new jobs in Bedfordshire.

Stellantis Luton plant already sold

The closure of the plant, where the last Vauxhall Vivaro van left the assembly line marking the end of an era, was announced by Stellantis in November 2024. This decision resulted in the transfer of all commercial vehicle production for the British market to the Ellesmere Port facility in Cheshire.

The decision was made under the leadership of former president Carlos Tavares, amid disagreements with the British government regarding zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) regulations. Tavares had expressed concerns about the company’s business model, arguing that the new regulations imposed an increase in electric vehicle production at a time when there were no incentives for buyers and the market showed declining interest in electric mobility.

To adapt the Ellesmere Port facility to the increased workload, Stellantis planned an investment of over £50 million to modernize machinery transferred from Luton. The closure put 1,100 jobs at risk, with only a portion of employees actually transferred to the new location. A consultation process was initiated for affected workers, offering opportunities for retraining or potential relocation to companies in the area. After the closure announcement, the unions had appealed to Stellantis to reconsider the decision, which was made shortly before Tavares‘ unexpected resignation from the group’s presidency.