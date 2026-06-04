Stellantis grows 15% in Mexico as Ram, Jeep and Dodge drive sales

Stellantis Mexico closed May with a historic result. The group sold 8,357 vehicles in the Mexican market, achieving its best-ever result for this month. Sales grew 15% compared with May 2025, confirming a positive trend that has now continued for eight consecutive months. The figure reflects the group’s strong momentum in the country, supported by a broad range that covers different segments, from city cars and SUVs to pick-ups and commercial vehicles. This wide presence allows Stellantis to meet different needs, from daily mobility to professional use.

Stellantis sets a record in Mexico with 8,357 vehicles sold in May

Ram delivered the strongest contribution, with 3,948 units sold in May. This marked the brand’s best-ever result for the month and represented a 22% increase compared with last year. The Ram 1200 and Ram 700 drove sales, with 1,868 and 1,710 units respectively. Both models recorded a record May and confirmed the strong interest of Mexican customers in practical, robust pick-ups suited to both work and everyday use.

Jeep also made an important contribution to the group’s performance, closing May with 1,353 vehicles sold and an 11% increase compared with the same month in 2025. The Jeep Compass led the brand’s sales with 372 units and a 69% increase, confirming the SUV’s central role in Jeep’s range and its strong position in a highly competitive segment.

Dodge also posted a very positive result, reaching 1,268 units sold and growing 84% compared with May 2025. The Dodge Attitude led the month with 1,246 units, continuing to stand out as a rational and accessible option for customers looking for a simple, functional car suited to everyday mobility.

Alfa Romeo recorded its best May ever in Mexico with 50 units sold, led by the Junior, which attracted 45 customers. For Fiat, the Pulse became the best-selling model with 150 units, while the Peugeot Partner achieved its best May result since 2021, reaching 447 units.

Jesús Rodríguez, Commercial Vice President of Stellantis Mexico, commented on the results, saying the group “consolidated its positive trend for the eighth consecutive month.” He also highlighted the role of the different brands and a strategy increasingly focused on the customer. Stellantis therefore confirms a solid phase in the Mexican market, with Ram standing out and positive results spread across several brands in the group.