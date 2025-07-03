Stellantis: GIA, is the new artificial intelligence for Fiat in Argentina

GIA’s new digital assistant with telephone artificial intelligence for Fiat Argentina brand

GIA for Fiat Argentina

The Italian brand introduces GIA, a telephone artificial intelligence that will transform the relationship between Fiat customers and future customers. This new digital assistant will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to facilitate the search for information and provide in-depth knowledge of all models.

The GIA is designed to answer calls, help potential customers find out more about the brand’s entire lineup, and arrange test drives at any selected dealership. It also answers questions about pricing and financing and provides information on all events and benefits of the Scorpionship program, the Abarth customer club.

With GIA, the experience of searching for information will be easier and more intuitive. This specialized personal assistant, based on artificial intelligence, will be available 24/7 to provide in-depth information about the new Fiat Titan and any Fiat and Abarth model.

Guido Aviles, Brand Manager of Fiat & Abarth Argentina, added, “This is a very important moment for our brand in the country: today we are presenting GIA, the artificial intelligence for Fiat in Argentina that allows us to offer quick and accurate responses, improving the user experience in every interaction. Welcome GIA!”

How does it work?

By calling 11-3987-0778 or accessing the website from a mobile device, customers can talk to GIA and receive immediate answers about the new Fiat Titan pickup and the brand’s entire lineup. The conversation can range from vehicle features and available versions to comfort details and any product-related questions.

By talking to GIA, it is possible to get real-time answers to any information needs, make appointments for test drives at dealerships to learn more about the car, or book experiences and get information about the Scorpionship program, the Abarth customer club that offers important benefits and experiences to its customers.

In addition, GIA guides potential customers through the different financing options available and helps them negotiate the best business terms, just like a financial advisor. If the potential customer decides to proceed with the transaction, GIA will refer the transaction to a sales consultant at the dealership of his or her choice, and the purchase of any brand model will be finalized.