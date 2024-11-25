Stellantis’ first small and efficient electric cars will arrive in 2026

In the coming years, as we have begun to observe and better understand recently, the compact electric car market is set to grow significantly. These vehicles, following the trend of medium and large SUVs, represent an important milestone for manufacturers aiming to make zero-emission mobility increasingly accessible. Stellantis seems to be firmly pursuing this path with new proposals coming within two years.

Stellantis prepares for the compact electric vehicle revolution

With models primarily designed for city use and offered at competitive prices, the goal is to attract a broader audience toward an electric future. Brands like Renault, Hyundai, and Volkswagen have already taken their first steps in this direction, while Stellantis is ready to make its entry shortly.

According to CEO Carlos Tavares in an interview, the first models based on the new STLA Small platform will debut in 2026. Tavares also revealed that this innovative architecture will be unveiled between late 2025 and early 2026. It will serve as the foundation for the group’s next generation of compact cars, covering segments from A to C and offering both hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

The STLA Small platform will be able to accommodate batteries with capacities ranging from 37 kWh to 82 kWh, powering electric motors with outputs exceeding 94 HP. This technology will replace Stellantis’ current CMP and e-CMP platforms, used for models like the Peugeot 208 and 2008, as well as the Opel Corsa and Mokka.

While it hasn’t been revealed which vehicle will be the first to utilize this platform, there are plenty of theories. Positioned between the Smart Car segment like the Citroen C3 or Fiat Grande Panda and the STLA Medium platform vehicles like the Peugeot 3008, the STLA Small could become the basis for the next generation Fiat 500 or other A-segment vehicles.

The successors to the 208 and Corsa, including their crossover variants, are also being considered. There’s talk of a new DS compact and a possible evolution of the Lancia Ypsilon. However, the Peugeot and Opel models seem to be the most likely candidates to benefit from this new Stellantis platform, considering that the current projects date back to 2019.