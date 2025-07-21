Stellantis: first-half 2025 figures raise concerns among analysts

Stellantis announced a net loss of €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion USD) in the first half of 2025, according to preliminary results released by the company. The group attributed the collapse to net pre-tax charges and the initial effects of US tariffs, which weighed on the semester’s accounts. Net revenue stood at €74.3 billion ($86.9 billion USD), down from the €85 billion ($99.5 billion USD) recorded in the same period of 2024.

Stellantis: €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion USD) net loss in first half of 2025, shares plummet

The decision to release results early was described as “extraordinary” by the company itself, motivated by the significant discrepancy between analysts’ forecasts and the company’s actual performance. The announcement confirms the challenges awaiting new CEO Antonio Filosa, who took over in May following the resignation of Carlos Tavares, who was overwhelmed by declining profits, falling sales, and operational issues in the United States.

Market reaction was swift: on Monday morning, Stellantis shares fell 2.1%, partially recovering previous losses, but the stock has lost approximately 39% since the beginning of the year. Analysts described the results as “disappointing and below expectations,” weighed down by a series of negative factors: weak commercial performance, increased industrial costs, unfavorable geographic and currency mix, plus the impact of tariffs totaling approximately €300 million ($351 million USD). Jefferies also described the data as “weak but in line with expectations.”

In the second quarter, global sales stopped at 1.4 million vehicles, marking a 6% decline, while the semester’s operating margin fell to 0.7%. In the absence of updated guidance, markets remain anchored to analysts’ estimates. Official certified results will be published by Stellantis on July 29, as scheduled.