Stellantis Financial Services Brazil reaches an all-time high with the issuance of R$1.7 billion in Financial Bills

São Paulo, September 22, 2025 – Stellantis Financial Services Brazil (SFS-BR), through Stellantis Financiamentos, has completed its third issuance of Commercial Paper, reaching a record volume of R$ 1.7 billion, the largest ever recorded among automaker banks in the country.

“This result proves the market’s confidence in Stellantis Financial Services Brazil and confirms the speed of our maturation in the country. The consistent growth of the credit portfolio of Stellantis Financiamentos and Banco Stellantis, combined with the quality of our operations, shows that we are on the right track: offering complete and excellent solutions to our customers. This milestone inspires us to move forward with determination, expanding our role in automotive financing and consolidating our position as a benchmark in the sector,” says Dominique Signora, CEO of Stellantis Financial Services in Brazil and South America.

The first two public offerings of Financial Bills were conducted by Banco Stellantis, with strong demand and significant results in the market. Now, Stellantis Financiamentos, the operational arm of SFS-BR dedicated to direct financing to end customers of Stellantis brands, is making its first issue, reaching a historic volume of R$ 1.7 billion, the largest ever recorded among automaker banks in Brazil.

The transaction was coordinated by Banco Santander and Banco Bradesco BBI, structured in four series, with maturities ranging from 2 to 4 years, and involved more than 40 institutional investors. The result reinforces the strength of Stellantis Financial Services Brazil and highlights the maturity of its operations in the country.

“The transaction involved around 40 investors and demand was 1.6 times the size of the offering. These two aspects, combined with the fact that this transaction was the largest public offering of LF ever made by an automaker bank in Brazil, demonstrate that the market continues to lend credibility to the strategy of Stellantis Financial Services Brazil,” points out Lucas Fernandes, CFO of Stellantis Financial Services Brazil.

New financial structure

With the restructuring of financial services, Stellantis Financial Services Brazil consolidated a new structure in 2023, consisting of three operating divisions: Banco Stellantis, Stellantis Financiamentos, and Stellantis Locadora.

Banco Stellantis is now responsible for financing dealers of all Stellantis brands in Brazil (Abarth, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Ram), in addition to credit operations for fleet owners. It also offers financial solutions for suppliers, credit cards, and other structured operations.

Stellantis Financiamentos is responsible for retail activities, serving end customers of all the company’s brands in Brazil, both in financing and in insurance and consortium operations.

Launched in August 2024, Stellantis Locadora offers fleet outsourcing services for small, medium, and large companies. Aimed at the B2B market, the operation offers unique features such as extensive network coverage, vehicle registration, reserve vehicles, tire and fine management, additional drivers, as well as vehicle purchase and delivery. For the B2C market, Stellantis Financial Services offers subscriptions for brand-new Fiat and Jeep vehicles. Fleet outsourcing customers have coverage throughout the country.