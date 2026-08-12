Stellantis filed a patent to turn sedans into weekend haulers

The average car buyer’s obsession with massive SUVs and oversized pickup trucks isn’t usually about needing to haul a mountain of timber through the wilderness. Most of the time, it’s about that one traumatic trip to IKEA where a single flat-pack bookcase refused to fit inside a sedan. Stellantis seems to have taken that exact suburban struggle personally.

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The automotive giant recently filed a patent in France that attempts to turn humble hatchbacks and sedans into makeshift work trucks. The core idea rests on a split-tailgate system. The lower section drops completely flat, mirroring the bed of a classic pickup truck. This instantly extends the cargo floor, allowing oversized gear, raw lumber, or wildly unwieldy furniture to stick out the back without destroying your interior trim.

However, the real engineering madness happens at the top. Instead of simply swinging open like a standard hatch, the upper section flips all the way back, rotating onto the roof where it locks down using a bar-and-ring mechanism. The result? A completely unobstructed rear opening that essentially converts a tiny compact car into an open-air utility box for an afternoon, before snapping back into a normal passenger vehicle when you’re done playing handyman.

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Of course, transforming a hatchback into a Transformer comes with real-world headaches. To pull this off, Stellantis engineers would need heavy-duty hinges, reinforced struts, and a locking system paranoid enough to guarantee your rear glass doesn’t fly off at highway speeds.

Then there’s the subtle issue of aerodynamics. Sticking your tailgate on top of your roof turns your sleek car into a brick with wheels. If you happen to be driving an EV, pushing that much air will drain your battery faster than a smartphone running a 4K livestream.

Whether this patent ever sees an actual assembly line remains a mystery, as automakers file weird intellectual property every day just to stake their claim. But if Stellantis actually pulls it off, it might just offer a clever, delightfully weird alternative for drivers desperately trying to avoid buying another bloated crossover.