Stellantis’ favorite twin: Alfa Romeo Tonale lives while the Dodge Hornet dies

The crossover jungle has just claimed its latest victim, and it’s wearing a Dodge badge. In a move that surprised exactly no one at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Dodge Hornet has been officially axed. While its near-identical twin, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, strutted across the stage in its new 2026 Model Year restyling, the Hornet was conspicuously absent, presumably already packing its bags for a permanent exit.

Stellantis confirmed the end of production for the Italian-assembled Hornet, citing “changes in the political and economic context”. That’s corporate speak for pointing a very long finger at the Trump administration’s trade policies and looming tariffs. Apparently, importing a compact crossover from Italy is no longer the “economical” masterstroke it seemed to be a few years ago.

The numbers tell a grim story. Despite being Dodge’s second best-seller in 2025, the Hornet saw its sales collapse by 54%, moving a measly 9,365 units. For context, the aging Dodge Durango moved over 81,000 units in the same period. Sure, the Hornet managed to outsell the electric Charger Daytona (which limped to 7,421 units), but “not being the absolute worst-selling model” is hardly a foundation for a long-term career.

Stellantis is putting all its Italian eggs in one basket, the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The brand believes the Biscione badge is more competitive in the premium-compact segment, leaving the Tonale to collect whatever remains of the Hornet’s market share starting this quarter. Owners of the now-extinct Hornet shouldn’t panic, though. The cars are practically clones, parts and service will still be available through the Alfa network.

As for Dodge, the brand is beating a hasty retreat to its roots, high-octane muscle cars. The future is all about the Charger R/T, the Scat Pack, and the monstrous 710-HP Durango SRT Hellcat. While Dodge insists the electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack is the “fastest and most powerful muscle car in the world”, the company seems much more comfortable selling multi-energy tire-shredders than an Italian crossover.