Stellantis faces investor class action over profit decline and alleged misleading statements

A few weeks ago, we announced that Stellantis shareholders in the United States had filed a complaint against the automotive group due to the sharp decline in profits recorded in the first half of 2024. Subsequently, Carlos Tavares, CEO of the group, had announced that the company was considering selling some of its brands due to negative performance, and among these, the names of Chrysler and Maserati emerged. Natalie Knight, CFO of Stellantis, had instead revealed the need to adopt “decisive actions to address operational challenges” in North America, the most challenging market for the automotive group. Now further details about the shareholders’ complaint are emerging.

Stellantis: Investors’ class action for profit decline after first half 2024 results

For the reasons described, Stellantis’ share price fell by 9.9%, or $1.94, harming investors. In the complaint, they stated that the automotive group disclosed false or misleading statements, avoiding disclosure of negative facts. In particular, Stellantis allegedly did not discuss with investors the company’s operational problems, lower-than-expected revenues, and activities not in their favor. Consequently, the positive statements by Stellantis executives substantially hid what was under the carpet. This situation has severely damaged investors.

Among the “decisive actions” taken by automotive group are further layoffs in the United States and the postponement of the reopening of the Belvidere plant, which caused the anger of the UAW union, accusing the group of violating the agreement reached in 2023.

