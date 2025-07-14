Stellantis employee arrested after armed standoff at Michigan Assembly Plant

Last Saturday evening an employee of the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan was arrested following an armed confrontation. According to what was declared by Stellantis, the incident took place in the late evening of Saturday, July 12, when the employee entered the plant, which was closed for the weekend. At that moment only a limited number of workers were present in the facility.

Stellantis worker arrested following weekend incident at Ram 1500 production facility

According to what was stated by police, the man barricaded himself armed inside the structure and Stellantis officials immediately evacuated the few employees inside. Subsequently, law enforcement and a SWAT team intervened on site, which promptly arrested the man. Fortunately no further incidents or injuries were recorded.

Online it had been hypothesized that a shooting had occurred, but Stellantis clarified that no gunshots were fired. “Employees will be offered psychological counseling services when production resumes,” declared the automotive group’s spokesperson. Authorities have not yet released details about the employee or the causes of the confrontation, so at the moment the motive is unclear.

The Sterling Heights plant is one of Stellantis‘ most important facilities in North America, where the Ram 1500 is produced, a reference point in the full-size pickup market and one of the best-selling in the country. Further updates on the situation will be published later.