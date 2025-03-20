Stellantis, Elkann confirmed new CEO will be introduced by the end of June

The confirmation comes directly from John Elkann, chairman of the group’s supervisory board, during a hearing in Parliament: the successor to Carlos Tavares will be made official by the end of June 2025. This crucial step, which follows Tavares’ removal at the end of 2024, comes amid a complex context marked by market challenges and internal company dynamics.

Elkann announces new CEO to be made official by the end of June 2025

Elkann reassured that the process of selecting a new CEO is proceeding in line with the established timetable. The selection of the new leader is a crucial step for the future of Stellantis, a group that represents a giant in the global automotive industry.

As the appointment of the new leader approaches, attention is focused not only on the skills and experience of the candidates, but, of course, also on the need for a solid business plan that can meet the current market challenges.

Tavares’ successor to be chosen by June

The future of Stellantis is shaping up with a key appointment: by the end of June, Carlos Tavares’ successor will be announced. John Elkann, temporarily at the helm of the group, stressed the importance of this transition, while highlighting Stellantis’ commitment to strengthening dialogue with the Italian government.

And while Stellantis making crucial decisions for the future, Chairman John Elkann is busy interviewing potential candidates for CEO. As we have already mentioned in one of our previous articles, a key aspect of his agenda is to determine which of the group’s 14 brands have a sustainable long-term future. The company’s vast portfolio, the largest among its competitors who generally focus on one or two brands, is the result of the 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA, owner of Peugeot.

A complex framework with global influences, including the United States

Meanwhile, the appointment of Stellantis’ new CEO proves to be a complex process. Internal dynamics within the company, with differing French and Italian influences, and the involvement of U.S. investment funds, make the decision particularly delicate.

Stellantis, a pillar for the Italian automotive industry

With a plan that calls for 2 billion euros (US$2.16 billion) in investments by 2025 and purchases of 6 billion euros from Italian suppliers, the group is committed to supporting the growth of the sector nationwide.

Elkann strongly reiterated the importance of Stellantis to the Italian industrial fabric, saying the group’s presence is critical to the survival and growth of the sector.

The Italian automotive sector has faced significant decline over the past two decades, with a 30 percent market contraction and 20 percent job losses. In this scenario, Stellantis emerges as a key pillar, as pointed out by John Elkann.

Elkann highlighted how Stellantis has played a crucial role in preserving production and employment in Italy, thanks in part to the strong push on exports of Italian brands. The group’s economic impact is significant, with every euro generated by Stellantis contributing nine euros of value to the entire national economy.