Stellantis dominates UK’s commercial vehicles segment in early 2024

The latest van registration data released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that nearly one in three vans sold in the UK this year has been produced by Stellantis. In 2024, the automotive group reaffirms its position as the leading van manufacturer in the UK, with a 10 percent increase in volume, rising from 10,906 to 12,005 vehicles, in a market that recorded a 3.8 percent growth. Since the beginning of the year, the group’s van market share stands at 32.45 percent.

Additionally, Stellantis tops the van sales charts in February, with a 7 percent increase in volumes, reaching 5,338 vehicles sold and a market share of 32.91 percent. Vauxhall ranks as the second most-sold van brand in the UK since the beginning of the year, with a total of 4,376 units sold. The brand also dominated electric van sales in February. Moreover, alongside Peugeot, Citroën, and Fiat Professional, Vauxhall is one of the few brands offering a fully electric variant across its entire van range, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and innovation in the automotive sector.

The Citroën Berlingo remains the UK’s best-selling small van in February and since the start of the year, with a total of 2,299 units sold. Meanwhile, Fiat Professional saw a significant 65 percent increase in van sales in February compared to the same period last year, with a total of 630 vehicles sold.

Lee Titchner, director of Pro One LCV at Stellantis UK, expressed satisfaction with the 10 percent increase in van volumes compared to last year, with one in three vans sold in the UK so far produced by Stellantis. Titchner described this as a positive start to the year, highlighting the popularity of the brand’s updated van range. This range stands out for introducing new electric powertrains, in addition to offering considerable practicality and cutting-edge technology.

Stellantis stands out as the only large-scale van manufacturer in the UK. The group recently announced that production of its medium-sized fully electric vans will begin at the Luton plant in the first half of 2025. This will make Luton the second Stellantis plant in the UK to produce electric vehicles, following the example of Ellesmere Port, where electric van production started in 2023. This plant represents the first exclusively electric mass production site in the UK.