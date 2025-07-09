Stellantis, Dodge’s electric gamble falls flat as U.S. sales slump in H1 2025

While some automotive brands are recording significant sales increases in the United States in the first half of 2025, the situation is quite different for Stellantis. The automotive group has indeed closed the first six months of the year with an overall 11% decline in sales, and a further 10% drop in the second quarter.

Stellantis US sales drop 11% in H1 2025 as Dodge crashes 49% without V8 Charger and Challenger

The main culprits behind this decline have been Dodge, Alfa Romeo, and Chrysler, whose results have been well below expectations. The worst performance is that of Dodge, which is experiencing an extremely critical moment. The brand registered just 47,481 vehicles in the January-June period, marking a 49% plunge compared to the 92,735 units in the same period in 2024. The second quarter was also disastrous, with a 48% collapse, dropping from 49,787 to 25,747 vehicles delivered.

At the root of Dodge’s collapse is Stellantis‘ brand decision to set aside the internal combustion engine versions of the iconic Charger and Challenger. While nearly 50,000 units of the two models were sold collectively in the first half of 2024, in 2025 there are only 1,630 Charger and 1,501 Challenger units remaining in stock.

The new electric Charger Daytona, despite being an innovative product within Stellantis‘ electrification strategy, is failing to win over customers nostalgic for V8 engines. Only 4,299 units have been sold since the beginning of the year. The Hornet has also disappointed, with a 52% decline (from 11,718 to 5,647 vehicles). The only positive note for Dodge comes from the Durango SUV, which saw a 4% increase year-over-year and 16% in the second quarter.

The situation is also difficult for Alfa Romeo, which closed the semester with a -34% in sales, stopping at 3,164 units. The Giulia dropped 32%, the Stelvio 40%, and the Tonale 28%. Chrysler has also lost ground. A terrible -22% year-over-year (58,244 units) and -42% in the second quarter, with the Pacifica minivan in steep decline at -29%.

The only comforting news comes from Ram, Fiat, and Jeep. Ram recorded slight growth of 2% with 203,984 vehicles sold. But obviously, it’s not enough to make Stellantis smile. The group needs a decisive turnaround, and quickly.