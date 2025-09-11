Stellantis Design Studio and Windelo present Windelo 62, a visionary sailing catamaran

The New Collaboration Showcases Iconic Design Combined with Naval Craftsmanship & Sustainable Performance

Stellantis Design Studio is proud to announce a new collaboration with the sustainable catamaran manufacturer Windelo and naval architects Barreau-Neuman, unveiling the new Windelo 62 and new Windelo 58. Set to be presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025, September 9 (Port Canto), this partnership merges the high-performance design principles of the automotive world with the innovative, eco-conscious philosophy of luxury sailing to create a new generation of catamarans.



The new Windelo 62 and Windelo 58 – Stellantis Design Studio and Windelo

Cannes, September 10, 2025 – The collaboration between Stellantis Design Studio and Windelo builds on Windelo’s core values of everyday performance and sustainability. In partnership with Barreau-Neuman Naval Architects, Stellantis Design Studio has reimagined the proportions of the Windelo 62 and Windelo 58 catamarans, delivering a seamless blend of dynamic performance and exceptional comfort.

The design of the new Windelo 62 and Windelo 58 features a bold yet dynamic hull silhouette that emphasizes the vessel’s performance-oriented nature while gracefully integrating living spaces for daily use.

“Our collaboration with Windelo has been an inspiring journey where we translated the bold, dynamic inspiration of automotive proportion into the marine environment,” said Hugo Nightingale, Creative Director of Stellantis Design Studio. “The Windelo 62 and Windelo 58 represent the perfect synergy between our expertise in pushing design boundaries and Windelo’s commitment to performance and sustainability.”



Introducing the 360 HORIZON Cabin concept – amplify the pleasure of sailing & living

A hallmark of this collaboration is the 360 HORIZON Cabin concept, a revolutionary redesign that amplifies the pleasure of sailing and living aboard. The concept features a visually “floating roof” with a concealed glass frame and an open cockpit/bridge layout, providing a breathtaking, seamless 360-degree view of the horizon. This sense of openness and connection to the environment extends to the lower cabins, offering enhanced visibility and a continuous feeling of space. The innovative approach is also evident in the visually floating wing rear deck, which widens the vessel’s appearance, improves access to the upper cabin, and enhances visibility from the aft lower cabins.

On the bridge, a full-width floating instrument panel elegantly masks the window frame, creating a visually protective shield from the waves. This ergonomic panel is angled towards the user, ensuring all instruments are within easy and comfortable reach.

Gautier Kauffmann, CEO of Windelo Catamarans, said, “Working with Stellantis Design Studio and Barreau-Neuman naval architects allowed us to reimagine what our catamaran can be. They have helped us not only enhance the iconic Windelo identity and build on the design signature across the range, but also elevate the entire sailing experience. The Windelo 62 is a testament to what can be achieved when different worlds come together to create something exceptional.”



Fast Creative Concepts Development

The collaboration’s fast-paced development harnessed cutting-edge technology to accelerate the creative process. Designers at Stellantis Design Studio utilized AI to rapidly iterate on design possibilities and the Stellantis holographic immersive tool to review, select, and adapt designs in real-time.

“It has been a true pleasure to work with design experts from Stellantis Design Studio,” said Frédéric Neuman, Naval Architect at Barreau-Neuman. “Their eye for detail and their understanding of surfaces and shapes has allowed us to level up the quality of the vessel’s design.”

This innovative approach allowed the team to push boundaries and define the unique DNA of the Windelo brand with a focus on ergonomics, luxury materials, and French naval savoir-faire in a very short time. Here is the kick: Two boats, the 63 and 59 to be presented later, were designed simultaneously to ensure a bold, cohesive look while sharing key components.

“Working with Stellantis Design Studio has opened new perspectives and challenged the status quo,” added Christophe Barreau, Naval Architect at Barreau-Neuman. “Their unique approach and expertise brought a fresh perspective to our work.”



Discover more at the Cannes Yachting Festival:

Want to discover the new look of everyday performance?

Visitors to Cannes Yachting Festival are invited to step into the Windelo booth (Port Canto) from September 9-14 to learn more about this new program.