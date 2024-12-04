Stellantis denies it will hire Apple CFO as new CEO

According to Automotive News, Stellantis has denied rumors suggesting they had chosen Luca Maestri, Apple’s Chief Financial Officer, as their new CEO. Maestri is leaving the Cupertino company and, partly for this reason, appeared to have been considered for the new era of the automotive group.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Stellantis Chairman John Elkann appeared to have chosen Maestri as the new Stellantis CEO following Carlos Tavares’ resignation a few days ago. However, a Stellantis spokesperson denied these rumors on December 4, saying “it’s not true.”

According to the Italian newspaper, Luca Maestri, who will leave Apple at the end of the year after serving as CFO since 2014, would have started his new venture at Stellantis in 2025. Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Maestri following the announcement of his resignation from the company: “During his tenure as CFO, Maestri enabled essential investments and practiced strong financial discipline, which together helped the company more than double its revenue, with services revenue growing more than five-fold,” Cook stated.

Luca Maestri’s name had also circulated a few years ago when Elkann was looking for a CEO for Ferrari. According to latest rumors, the names most likely for the Stellantis CEO role would be Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep, and Maxime Picat, former CEO of Peugeot. Chairman Elkann has stated that the new CEO will be chosen by the first half of 2025.