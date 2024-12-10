Stellantis delivers 50 Peugeot e-Expert vehicles to the Brazilian Postal Service

Smart charging systems are being used to reduce costs and CO₂ emissions. The delivery is part of the “Correios do Futuro” project. The custom-designed fleet for Correios highlights Stellantis’ expertise in vehicle transformation and customization

Stellantis delivers vehicles to Brazilian post office

Correios will receive 50 PEUGEOT e-EXPERT electric vehicles from Stellantis in 2024 to be used to transport last-mile shipments in several cities in Brazil. The unprecedented partnership between the two companies, in a strategic electric mobility project, has resulted in the largest electric fleet owned by Correios.

The event marking the handover took place this Monday (9), at one of the state-owned company’s operating units in São Paulo/SP, in the presence of Correios President Fabiano Silva dos Santos and Director of Product Planning at Stellantis’ eMobility and Cross Car line, Wagner Tavares, among others.

“By adopting electric vehicles in our delivery operations, we reduce carbon emissions – directly contributing to environmental preservation – and stimulate the green economy by promoting the use of clean technologies. In addition, this initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and logistics efficiency, promoting more sustainable transportation and helping to reduce operating costs in the long run, benefiting both the company and society,” stresses the state-owned company’s president, Fabiano Silva dos Santos.

Peugeot leader in segment of reference in Brazil

“We are the leader in the light commercial vehicle segment in Brazil and now we reinforce our leadership role by announcing this important partnership with Correios. It is essential for Stellantis to participate in actions that encourage clean, safe and accessible mobility. Our team specializing in transformed vehicles and various partners have been crucial in this process, which has resulted in a project involving smart charging systems and vehicle adaptations developed to provide the most customized product possible for Correios’ operations,” emphasizes Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America.

The vehicles delivered by Stellantis will be used by the state-owned company in deliveries in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Paraná, and the Federal District.

Thousands of vehicles for the Correio do futuro project

Correios plans to acquire an additional 5 thousand electric vehicles in 2025 as part of its “Correios do Futuro” strategic project, which focuses on innovation, financial sustainability, operational modernization, social impact, and entry into new markets: insurance, connectivity, digital banking services, healthcare logistics, and creating an inclusive market, among other initiatives. To achieve this goal, in 2023 and 2024, the company has invested R$2 billion in operating units, vehicles, and technology.

While working to transform the company, Correios’ current management continues to invest in the state-owned company’s relevant social role, with initiatives in the field of inclusion and citizenship, such as the “CEP for All” and The “Correios Comunidade” programs, which include vulnerable communities in the postal services map and have already benefited more than 1 million people in 2023 and 2024.

Peugeot e-Expert: autonomy and versatility

With an electric motor that generates 136 horsepower (100 kW) and 260 Nm of immediate torque (26.5 kgfm), PEUGEOT e-EXPERT is equipped with a 75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, capable of providing up to 289 km of range in urban areas. cycle consumption in Brazil, according to INMETRO.

It also features a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlight switching, electric parking brake, rain sensor, rear parking sensor and Mode 2 cable for emergency charging. To find more information you can directly visit Stellantis’ Dec. 10 press release.

On the safety and comfort side, it offers cruise control, hill start assist (Hill Assist), ABS brakes, electronic stability control, tiredness indicator (Coffee Cup Alert), integrated daytime running lights (DRL) and speed limiter. The model is also equipped with 7-inch Multimedia Center and 180º Visiopark.