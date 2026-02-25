Stellantis dealers push EU for looser emissions targets to protect retail and workforce

European associations representing Stellantis dealers have written directly to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to request greater flexibility in the application of CO2 emissions regulations. The letter goes beyond environmental concerns and focuses on a more urgent and tangible issue: the economic survival of the dealer network at a time marked by declining volumes, increasingly aggressive competition and heavy investments linked to the electric transition.

Stellantis retail network calls for revised emissions strategy in Europe

According to Automotive News, distributors are urging Brussels to acknowledge current market realities. The adoption of electric vehicles is progressing at very different speeds across countries, while global competition continues to intensify. In their view, Europe currently operates at a disadvantage compared to China and the United States, where industrial policies and incentives are far more structured. In the Old Continent, environmental targets risk becoming unsustainable in the short term.

The network of Stellantis’ fourteen brands has faced two consecutive years of contraction, with volumes still about 15 percent below pre-pandemic levels. In such a context, dealers fear that overly rigid enforcement of regulations could lead to the closure of numerous dealerships, weaker territorial coverage and a decline in customer service quality.

The 10 percent easing of the 2035 targets announced in December, which allows part of emissions to be offset through low-emission steel or synthetic fuels, is considered insufficient. Dealers’ demands go much further, particularly regarding the light commercial vehicle sector. Proposals include revising the targets, spreading objectives over two five-year cycles and introducing supercredits for low- or zero-emission vehicles produced in Europe, with special attention to more affordable segments.

Dealers also call for measures to accelerate fleet renewal and for a principle that rewards local production in order to offset at least part of the higher industrial costs compared to other global regions. In the background, pressure from Chinese manufacturers continues to grow, especially in the electric segment where Europe’s competitive margins shrink month after month.

The European Commission is expected to present its Made in Europe industrial plan on March 4, after several delays. For the distribution network, however, time is already running short. Without concrete and swift action, the risk is a structural weakening of Europe’s automotive retail sector, making a balanced electric transition increasingly difficult to achieve.