Stellantis continues to dominate the UK electric van market in October 2024

Stellantis continues to lead the UK electric van (e-LCV) market, according to the latest registration data published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Peugeot was the highest-registering electric van manufacturer in the UK after October sales, with a 21.3 percent market share year-to-date, while Vauxhall ranked third.

Stellantis continues to lead the UK electric van market in October 2024

Combined with October sales from Citroën and Fiat, the automotive group has generated a 41.1 percent market share year-to-date, with over 6,700 units sold so far in 2024. Lee Titchner, Director of Stellantis ProOne UK, said: “Stellantis’ continued success in the electric van market underlines our dedication to electrifying commercial fleets and supporting businesses across the UK. With successful brands like Peugeot and Vauxhall leading sales this year, Stellantis remains firmly at the forefront of the UK’s electric light commercial vehicle market.”

Stellantis accounts for nearly a third of all vans sold in the UK year-to-date, with a combined light commercial vehicle market share of 26.1 percent across all fuel types registered in 2024. In the overall light commercial vehicle market, Vauxhall is the third best-selling brand in the UK, with 29,511 year-to-date sales, while the Peugeot Partner is the best-selling small van so far this year, with 11,091 units sold.