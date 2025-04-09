Stellantis confirms itself as the leader of the South American market in the Q1 2025

Stellantis confirms its leadership in the car and light commercial vehicle market in South America in the first three months of 2025. The company recorded sales exceeding 228,000 units from January to March, capturing a 23.7% market share in the region, with an increase of 36,600 vehicles compared to the same period in 2024. In March alone, registrations reached 74,100 units, equivalent to 22.2% of the South American market.

Stellantis dominates the South American automotive market in the first quarter of 2025

In Brazil, Stellantis sales totaled 159,000 units in the first three months of 2025, marking an increase of 11,800 registrations compared to the previous year and consolidating a 30.6% share of the Brazilian market. In March, the company sold 54,200 vehicles in the country, with a market share of 29.4%.

In Argentina, the company registered over 52,000 vehicles between January and March, with a notable increase of 25,000 units compared to 2024, securing a 34.3% share of the Argentine market. In March, 14,100 units were sold in the country, with a market share of 31.0%.

Fiat maintains absolute leadership in the Brazilian market with a market share of 21% in March 2025 and 38,875 registered units, exceeding the second-place competitor by 8,000. First-quarter sales reached 110,588 units, an increase of 8.94% compared to the same period in 2024. The brand closed the month of March with two models among the best-selling in the country: the Strada remains in the lead with 10,254 registered units and a market share of 5.5%, while the Argo ranks second, with 8,248 registered units and a market share of 4.5%.

Jeep closed the first quarter of sales in Brazil with 26,580 registrations, growing 4% compared to the first quarter of 2024, continuing to hold a 5.1% share of the Brazilian market. The positive performance reflects the strength of the national range, with the Jeep Renegade maintaining stable sales volume compared to the first quarter of 2024, while the Jeep Compass and Jeep Commander recorded significant growth of 10% and 8%, respectively, in the year-over-year comparison.

In the first three months of this year, Ram continues to dominate the large pickup segment with the 3500, 2500, and new 1500 models, maintaining a market share of over 70% in the segment. The Rampage continues to perform excellently at the beginning of 2025, confirming its position among the five best-selling vehicles in the compact and mid-size pickup segment, with a market share increase of 0.5% compared to the same period in 2024 and a total of over 37,500 units sold since its launch in 2023.

Citroën closed the first quarter of 2025 with a Brazilian market share of 1.8%, the brand’s best result since 2014. Between January and March, 9,377 units were sold, a volume 38% higher than that recorded in the same period of 2024. The same period was also characterized by the excellent performance of the Citroën Basalt, of which 4,621 units have been sold since the beginning of the year. In the B-SUV segment, which includes the Citroën Aircross and Basalt models, Citroën recorded a 337% increase in sales compared to the first quarter of 2024, reaching a market share of 4.4% in the segment.

Peugeot closed the first quarter of 2025 with 5,900 vehicles registered, recording a growth of 2% compared to the same period of the previous year. In the monthly comparison, the volume of March registrations was 9% higher than that recorded in the same month of 2024. Among the highlights of the period stands the SUV 2008, of which 3,569 units were sold between January and March, for a total of 10,620 units since its launch in August 2024. In the B-SUV segment, the model reached a segment share of 2.6%. In Argentina, the Peugeot 208 closed the quarter as the best-selling vehicle in the country since the beginning of the year, with 10,559 registered units and a market share of 6.9%.