Stellantis collaborates with dSPACE to accelerate cloud-based vehicle development

Stellantis and dSPACE, a leader in simulation and validation solutions, announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate cloud-based vehicle development for the automotive group.

The partnership with dSPACE will provide Stellantis with a powerful simulation platform

This collaboration will integrate dSPACE‘s VEOS platform for Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) testing into the Stellantis Virtual Engineering Workbench (VEW), enabling faster and more scalable development of customer-focused features.

VEW allows Stellantis engineers worldwide to refine software in the early stages of development, leveraging virtual environments to develop, integrate, test, and optimize up to a year before hardware availability. On new technology platforms, 80-85% of testing is performed on SIL platforms using continuous integration and testing methodologies. This enables new vehicle software to be delivered in less than two years, significantly reducing time-to-market and improving product quality.

Stellantis’ software strategy is based on three AI-powered technology platforms: STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive, which will be launched on select vehicles in 2025. These platforms, developed on VEW, ensure agile feature deployment for Stellantis’ 14 iconic brands.

“Integrating dSPACE tools into our Virtual Engineering Workbench will enable us to deliver innovative features faster, thus meeting customer expectations and enhancing their driving experience,” said Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer at Stellantis. “This collaboration is essential to realize our vision of smart, connected vehicles while providing customers with continuous improvements through over-the-air updates.”

“The use of our products on Stellantis’ new technology platforms allows us to gather direct feedback and comments from our customers. This close collaboration will help us advance our software products and deliver the most sophisticated and efficient toolchain for software-defined vehicle (SDV) validation, enabling early integration and seamless combination of SIL and HIL testing methods,” said Carsten Hoff, CEO of dSPACE.

Stellantis VEW features a unique virtual cockpit that accelerates development cycles up to 100 times faster than traditional methods. With over 3,800 unique active users daily, it demonstrates Stellantis’ commitment to innovation, responsibility, and customer experience quality. Implementation of the proposed non-binding memorandum of understanding is subject to the conclusion of a definitive agreement.