Stellantis claims the top two spots for the best-selling cars in Portugal in 2023

The products of the Stellantis Group that dominate the car sales charts in Portugal are numerous, according to ACAP data for the first ten months of 2023. This demonstrates the adaptability of Stellantis brands to the needs and high expectations of customers.

Stellantis: Peugeot 2008 and 208 are the two best-selling cars in Portugal at the end of the first ten months of 2023

Peugeot holds the first and second positions in car sales in Portugal. The Peugeot 2008 is, until the end of October, the best-selling car in Portugal, with a total of 6,067 units. The model continues its success, which began two years ago, as the preferred car among the Portuguese. Following closely is the Peugeot 208 in second place, reaching 5,779 sales. This duo represents over 6% of new car sales in the country.

In the Commercial Vehicles market, the Peugeot Partner is the number one in sales. With 3,553 units sold by the end of October and a robust market share of 15.7% among all commercial vehicles, it’s the chosen van for professional customers. In second place is the Citroën Berlingo, with 2,678 units sold and a market share of 11.8%. Both are “Made in Portugal” offerings, produced at the Stellantis Mangualde plant.

Numerous other Stellantis brand offerings are leading their respective sales charts. In the A segment (city car), the Fiat 500 leads the group with 2,885 units sold by the end of October, ensuring a significant 41.1% market share in its segment.

In the B segment (Utilities), the best-selling models are once again the Peugeot 2008 and 208, with the volumes mentioned above and market shares of 8.4% and 8.0%, respectively. In this segment, the Peugeot 208 is also the best-selling sedan (17.1% market share) and the best-selling 100% electric car, with 1,084 units (27.7%), while the Opel Corsa-e is the second best-selling electric sedan. The Peugeot 2008 stands out as the best-selling SUV in the country, representing 7.7% of sales among B-SUVs (16.2%) and B-segment electric SUVs with 45.0% of sales.

Moving up a level, in the C segment (Compact), the new Peugeot 308 SW appears. It’s not only the best-selling van in this market segment with 1,701 units and a segment share of 23.3%, but also the best-selling van in Portugal, equivalent to 15.1% of van sales.

Two of the vans produced in Mangualde lead another sales chart, in this case, the small van segment (C-VCL), where the Peugeot Partner secures a market share of 27.2%, followed by the Citroën Berlingo with 20.5%. As a testament to the Group’s commitment to electrification, the Peugeot E-Partner, Citroën ë-Berlingo, and Opel Combo-e are respectively the top three electric vans sold in Portugal. They represent 51.3% of electric van sales (1,036 units).

Finally, the innovative Citroën MY AMI mobility solution has led the quadricycle market since its launch. In 2023, it accounts for 424 units and a market share of 32.6%. It’s worth noting that from January 1st to October 31st, 2023, Stellantis has sold a total of 51,972 vehicles from its Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, and Peugeot brands in Portugal, allowing it to achieve a market share of 27.4%.