Stellantis: China gives green light for joint venture with Leapmotor

Stellantis is taking a significant step forward in its strategic alliance with Leapmotor, one of the leading Chinese automotive companies. Insider sources reported by Reuters suggest that the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture between the two manufacturers as part of the collaboration agreements announced last October.

The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission authorizes the joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor

The deal includes a range of initiatives, such as Stellantis acquiring a 21% stake in Leapmotor, in addition to establishing a joint venture named Leapmotor International. In this joint venture, Stellantis will hold 51% of the capital and will enjoy exclusive rights for the export, sale, and production of Leapmotor products outside China.

This approval by the Chinese authorities marks a significant milestone for both companies and lays the groundwork for a closer and more fruitful collaboration in the global automotive sector. In addition to the Chinese green light, Stellantis has initiated authorization procedures in other key markets, highlighting its ambition to expand the partnership internationally.

Among the various possibilities, there has also been discussion about the potential production of Leapmotor models in Italy, with the Mirafiori plant being mentioned as one of the candidate locations to host the production. Although there are no official confirmations from the group yet, this prospect has sparked great interest and speculation about the future of the Italian automotive industry.

The potential production of Leapmotor models in Italy represents an important opportunity for the local economy and could help strengthen Stellantis’ leadership position in the European automotive sector. However, it remains to be seen whether and when this project will be realized and what the implications will be in terms of investments and employment.

The alliance between Stellantis and Leapmotor marks an important advance in the evolution of the global automotive industry, highlighting the growing interconnection between automotive markets in different regions of the world. We will see in the coming months how the situation evolves and the development of this partnership that will create new opportunities and bring many innovations to the automotive industry.