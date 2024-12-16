Stellantis changes strategy: more autonomy for local centers and greater focus on dealers

Following Carlos Tavares’ resignation, Stellantis is implementing important changes in its strategy to rebuild relationships with key stakeholders and ensure greater stability within the company. John Elkann, director of the board and Chairman of Stellantis, has announced a more decentralized management approach, with greater involvement of local structures and closer cooperation with dealers and government authorities.

A fundamental aspect of this new direction is the return to cooperation with the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), which Stellantis had withdrawn from in 2023 under Tavares’ decision. The new plan envisions more coherent alignment with the group’s proposals, including less stringent CO2 emission reduction targets, thus allowing Stellantis to avoid billion-euro sanctions that had previously created tensions with dealers and governments.

Stellantis is taking urgent measures to reorganize and strengthen its sales network. During the dealer meeting held in Amsterdam, plans were presented to increase the autonomy of local structures, with the aim of improving cooperation and flexibility in relationships with business partners. Another crucial aspect of the new strategy concerns strengthening media relations, planning an increase in the number of meetings, expansion of press fleets, and increased resources allocated to these structures.

Furthermore, Stellantis has announced a revision in supplier relationships, as many had withdrawn from cooperation, causing disruptions in production cycles. The problem was also the deterioration in the quality of supplied components. The new approach aims for a more collective decision-making system, where dialogue will replace individual director decisions.

Elkann‘s choices have already impacted Stellantis shares, which initially crashed after the announcement of Tavares’ resignation, but then recovered by 18%. Experts believe that a more open and dialoguing approach with the European Union and national governments could bring significant benefits in the long term.