Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s first letter to employees emphasizes team value and future goals

After six months of waiting, Stellantis has announced Antonio Filosa as the group’s new chief executive officer. One of his first gestures as CEO was to send a letter to all company employees, emphasizing the value of the team, the bond with the organization and the goals for the future. Here are some excerpts from the message Filosa shared with the entire Stellantis workforce.

Antonio Filosa writes to Stellantis employees after CEO appointment

“Dear Stellantis colleagues, it is with great honor that I assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of our company. For me it is a true privilege to lead Stellantis in this new and challenging chapter that we will face together.”

The new CEO recalled his professional journey, which began over 25 years ago in the paint shop, with a position as quality supervisor on the night shift. A humble beginning that allowed him to know fieldwork up close and appreciate the value of people: “Over the years I have worked in different regions of the world, with many of our brands, in Europe, South America and North America. Since then, I have always been impressed by the commitment, passion and extraordinary talent that each of you puts into your work every day. It is this spirit that allows us to achieve excellence.”

Filosa reaffirmed his deep personal bond with the company, defining Stellantis as an integral part of his life: “Stellantis is in my DNA. I am deeply proud of the opportunity to work alongside you, anywhere in the world. We have a portfolio of some of the most iconic brands in the industry, a tradition of innovation and a strong customer focus. These elements are the solid foundation of our success.”

The manager also highlighted the importance of relationships with the company’s strategic partners: “I intend to strengthen relationships with dealers, suppliers, unions and communities. The trust and solidity of these relationships will be decisive for our future.”

Finally, the new CEO shared his intention to personally meet Stellantis teams around the world in the coming weeks, reaffirming the value of listening and direct collaboration: “I will visit our plants and offices to get to know you better and work together. Dialogue has always been a source of inspiration for me, and it will be even more so in this role. I look forward to starting this journey alongside you and building tomorrow’s successes together. With gratitude, humility and enthusiasm for the future that awaits us.”