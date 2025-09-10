Stellantis celebrates World EV Day with a lineup of 60 models

With a lineup spanning eleven brands, from Abarth to Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Leapmotor, Maserati, Opel and Peugeot, Stellantis continues to position itself as a major player in sustainable mobility. Today the group offers 60 fully electric models, alongside plug-in hybrid and hybrid versions, covering every segment: from microcars to city vehicles, luxury SUVs to supercars, and even commercial vans.

Stellantis marks World EV Day with a lineup of 60 zero-emission models

September 9, the date on which World EV Day has been celebrated since 2020, becomes an opportunity for Stellantis to highlight the progress made on its electrification journey. The company’s offer goes beyond products, extending to services that ease the switch to EVs. Many models, for example, include a free Easywallbox with purchase, while financing plans and incentive programs make the transition more affordable.

The group’s strategy is built around four dedicated EV platforms, STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large and STLA Frame, designed to be flexible, upgradeable via over-the-air software, and ready to adapt to regulatory changes and evolving customer needs.

Electrification, Stellantis emphasizes, does not come at the expense of driving pleasure or performance. The lineup ranges from sporty models such as the Abarth 600e (240–280 hp) and the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce (280 hp, 0–100 km/h in 5.9 seconds) to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale EV, capable of 750 hp and showcased at the 2025 Monterey Car Week. On the comfort and range side, highlights include the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross (up to 680 km), the DS N.8 (750 km) and the DS N.4 (450 km).

For more affordable options, the Fiat Grande Panda EV (320 km, priced under €25,000), the Jeep Compass EV (650 km) and the new Lancia Ypsilon HF (280 hp, 370 km) stand out. Leapmotor contributes city cars and family vehicles, while Maserati Folgore anchors the 100% electric luxury offering. Rounding out the lineup are the Opel Frontera Electric and the Peugeot E-3008, both offering ranges up to 700 km.

This broad and diverse portfolio shows how Stellantis aims to lead the transition with an inclusive approach: models tailored to every need and solutions designed to make electric mobility not only more sustainable but also more accessible.