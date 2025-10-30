Stellantis celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Saltillo plant

Stellantis Mexico celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Saltillo Motori Sur plant, located in the state of Coahuila, one of the group’s most important production centers in the country. Inaugurated in 2010, the factory has become a reference point for high-performance engine production, thanks to the iconic Pentastar engine, symbol of innovation, efficiency and quality.

Stellantis Mexico marks 15 years of Saltillo plant producing award-winning Pentastar engines

Over the years, the Pentastar has been awarded multiple times by WardsAuto as one of the best engines in the world, confirming Stellantis‘ commitment to industrial and technological excellence.

Since its opening, the plant has grown to over 900 employees, producing over 7 million engines destined for major international markets. Currently, 13 Pentastar variants are assembled in Saltillo, including WL RWD, WL AWD, DT BSG, JL, JT, RU AWD and RU PHEV, engines used on successful models such as Ram 1500 Light Duty, Ram ProMaster, Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wrangler and Gladiator. The site today represents a strategic pillar for Stellantis in North America, both for production capacity and process quality.

“We celebrate 15 years of success that reflect the commitment, discipline and dedication of all the people who have contributed to this story,” said Cosimo Marino, Vice President of Engine Manufacturing for Stellantis Mexico. “Thanks to them, our products have established themselves as a reference in the automotive industry. This anniversary marks not only the passing of time, but the consolidation of a path built by our people, the true engine of this plant.”

With the 15th anniversary milestone, Stellantis reaffirms its role as a leader in the Mexican automotive industry and the strategic value of the Saltillo plant within the group’s global production network.