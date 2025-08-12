Stellantis celebrates 60 years of excellence at Kokomo Casting Plant

The Stellantis Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP) in Indiana has marked a historic milestone, 60 years of operational excellence, technological innovation, and strong community ties. To celebrate, the site opened its doors to nearly 2,300 employees, retirees, and their families for a large-scale Family Day event, which also saw the participation of Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

Stellantis Kokomo: 60 years of excellence and innovation in die casting

During the celebration, guests toured the facility, recognized as the largest die-casting plant in the world, and explored the advanced technologies that make it unique. Exhibition areas showcased a wide range of aluminum components produced at the plant, essential for Stellantis engines, transmissions, and driveline systems. The event also featured interactive games, live music, a photo booth, and the chance to sign a commemorative plaque marking the 60th anniversary.

“This day is dedicated to the people of KCP,” said Jeremy Agnew, Vice President and Plant Manager. “Their skill, dedication, and pride have made this facility a benchmark for excellence over the last 60 years. Our workforce’s contribution has been critical in advancing Stellantis’ manufacturing capabilities and maintaining our competitiveness in a constantly evolving industry.”

Since opening in 1965, KCP has been a cornerstone of Stellantis’ North American manufacturing operations. Over six decades, it has produced millions of aluminum castings that serve as key structural components for a wide range of vehicles. Today, the plant employs more than 900 skilled workers, members of UAW Local 1166 and is the only die-casting facility in Stellantis’ global network capable of supplying components for both engines and transmissions. Its current output includes 46 different types of aluminum castings, serving both traditional internal combustion powertrains and next-generation electrified systems.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore praised the plant’s vital role in the city’s economic and social development: “On behalf of a grateful community, I join residents in celebrating this anniversary and thanking Stellantis for its continued commitment to Kokomo’s prosperity, innovation, and identity.”