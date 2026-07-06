Stellantis’ Canadian winning streak: the group is defying the automotive slowdown up North

Stellantis kicked off 2026 by proving that corporate mathematics can spin almost any market slowdown into a victory lap. In the first six months of the year, the automotive giant managed to deliver 62,444 vehicles to Canadian buyers, locking in a 6% growth compared to the same period in 2025.

This looks spectacular on corporate slides, mostly because the broader Canadian market is currently freezing over and rival automakers are staring blankly at stalling consumer demand. Naturally, executives are celebrating, conveniently lowering their voices when discussing a sluggish second quarter where sales dipped 1% year-over-year to 32,166 units.

Behind this strategic optimism lies Canada’s largest national manufacturing footprint, where roughly 10,000 workers keep the assembly lines moving. Trevor Longley, the president of Stellantis Canada, credited a diverse multi-brand offensive for keeping the momentum alive. Take the Chrysler Pacifica: minivans might completely lack a cool factor, but the Pacifica family dominated its segment with 3,612 units in Q2, fueling a 13% first-half surge just as the refreshed 2027 model began rolling out of the Windsor plant.

Dodge also enjoyed a loud quarter, up 13%. The iconic Charger leaped 35%, basking in the glory of its freshly minted North American Car of the Year 2026 title and the rollout of the new R/T variant. The Durango did even better, climbing 37% over last year.

Jeep followed the upward curve with a 10% bump, proving that sticking a “Hybrid” badge on the new Cherokee is an excellent way to soothe consumer eco-guilt, while the Gladiator jumped 40% and the Wrangler remained a solid security blanket with 2,840 sales. Meanwhile, the luxury Grand Wagoneer skyrocketed 59%, confirming the beautiful superficiality of buyers: all a massive SUV needs to lure cash is a minor facelift, shinier rims, and a fresh coat of paint.

Ram rounded out the quarter with a 10% gain, propelled by the 1500, Heavy Duty, and Chassis Cab lines. The trick? Resurrecting the beloved HEMI V8 engine to trigger pure nostalgia among truck traditionalists.

This brings us to the grand corporate manifesto: the FaSTLAne 2030 plan. Stellantis promises a 35% surge in volumes, a 25% revenue hike, and 11 new North American models by the decade’s end, spearheaded by beasts like the upcoming Durango R/T 392. It’s an aggressive gamble, proving that while the Canadian economy might be losing steam, Stellantis’ appetite for raw horsepower is definitely not.