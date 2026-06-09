Stellantis can really save Kia from its disastrous Malaysian history

One day you are fierce global rivals competing for market share, and the next, you are sharing a factory floor just to keep your head above water in Southeast Asia. Welcome to Gurun, a sprawling 140-acre facility in Kedah, Malaysia, where Stellantis is about to play landlord to Kia.

The South Korean brand has officially signed a memorandum of understanding with Stellantis Malaysia for the contract assembly of Completely Knock Down (CKD) vehicles. Kia is shipping its cars over in giant, disassembled kit boxes to be bolted together on foreign soil, hoping that utilizing an established, ISO 9001-certified facility and its 400-plus workforce will finally give them a foothold in a region that has historically treated them as an afterthought.

The initial targets for this corporate “marriage of convenience” are the Sportage and the Carnival, with local assembly scheduled to kick off in the third quarter of 2026. The grand strategy is a regional assault designed to feed exports to the broader ASEAN market. By piggybacking on a facility that Stellantis already uses to pump out its own vehicles across multiple parallel powertrains, Kia gets to skip the financial nightmare of building an infrastructure from scratch.

Naturally, corporate executives are treating this tactical retreat like a triumphant homecoming. Hyung Ho Kim, President and CEO of Kia Malaysia, framed the entire operation around a trio of heavily polished marketing pillars: return, reconstruction, and repositioning. But let’s strip away the public relations gloss. When an automotive brand tells you they are “reconstructing” their presence, it is a polite confession that their previous attempts were a total flop.

Kia’s history in Malaysia has been painfully discontinuous and plagued by lackluster performance. While the contract includes an optimistic expansion clause to add more models as they debut, the Southeast Asian market is notoriously unforgiving to outsiders who show up with loud fanfare but slow down when the reality of production hits. By late 2026, we will see if this shared-bed strategy actually yields results.