Stellantis, can new chiefs beat China at its own EV game?

Stellantis is pulling into the pit lane for an urgent executive overhaul, shuffling its top management team in a desperate bid to survive the brutal electric vehicle dogfight in Asia and squeeze actual profits out of its ambitious roadmap. Effective August 3, 2026, the company is deploying two seasoned industry veterans, Tianshu Xin and Pablo Di Si, who will answer directly to Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa.

Taking the wheel for the critical China and Asia-Pacific theater is Tianshu Xin, who steps into the top regional spot while snagging a coveted seat on the Stellantis Leadership Team. Xin is hardly a novice holding a shiny new corporate spreadsheet; with thirty years of global experience spanning operational warfare, strategy, and M&A, he has been acting as COO of Stellantis China since February 2025 and heading up Leapmotor International since November 2023.

By keeping his dual mandate, Xin remains the primary bridge between Stellantis and its Chinese partner, a joint venture that has quickly morphed from a nice-to-have experiment into the cornerstone of the group’s affordable EV ambitions.

To ensure nobody accidentally drives off a cliff during the handoff, former regional heavyweight Grégoire Olivier transitions into a strategic advisor role reporting to Xin, preserving crucial insider knowledge in a market where aggressive local rivals devour sluggish legacy automakers for breakfast.

Meanwhile, addressing the crucial question of actually turning a profit, Stellantis has recruited Pablo Di Si as Chief Performance Officer. Fresh off his stint as President and CEO of Volkswagen Group North America, Di Si is tasked with spearheading the group’s Value Creation Program. His mission? Injecting relentless operational discipline and turning grand corporate promises into measurable balance-sheet gains.

CEO Antonio Filosa praised both executives for their proven track record of building high-performance organizations under intense pressure. As Western automakers struggle to match Chinese battery tech, platform efficiency, and cutthroat pricing, Stellantis is betting that this high-stakes executive game of musical chairs will finally translate grand corporate strategy into cold, hard market results.