Stellantis brings back Mauro Pino to lead manufacturing operations in North America

Stellantis has officially announced the return of Mauro Pino to the top of production for North America, marking a new chapter in his long career within the group. Pino, who in the past had already held prominent positions in manufacturing, returns with responsibility for overseeing all manufacturing operations in the area. The appointment, effective immediately, highlights Stellantis‘ desire to strengthen its industrial leadership and further improve the efficiency of its plants.

“With over 25 years of experience and concrete results in our company, Mauro’s return represents a strong signal of the quality of talent that grows within Stellantis,” said Antonio Filosa, CEO and COO of Stellantis North America. “His leadership, already instrumental in optimizing productivity and spreading a culture of excellence, will continue to promote safety, quality and continuous improvement in all our facilities.”

Pino’s career is studded with experiences, starting from his first assignments in Italian plants to top positions in North and South America, where he led important operational transformations. Among his best-known successes, the reorganization of the Toledo Assembly Complex, which became a worldwide benchmark for efficiency and production quality. Before rejoining Stellantis, Pino worked at Eaton Aerospace, serving as Director of Transformation for North American operations and directly managing two production sites.

At the same time, Stellantis has announced another important change in its global production structure. Tim Fallon has been appointed worldwide head of Stellantis Production Way, the methodology that regulates industrial processes and innovation in the group’s factories. Fallon thus leaves leadership of North American production to focus on integrating new technologies, including artificial intelligence and intelligent robotics, with the goal of taking product quality and operational efficiency to a new level.

In his new position, Fallon will report directly to Francesco Ciancia, recently returned to Stellantis from Mercedes-Benz as new Global Head of Manufacturing. His mission will be to ensure world-class standards in safety, quality, productivity and cost reduction.

“I want to thank Tim for the extraordinary work done so far,” Filosa added. “His experience and vision will be fundamental for the evolution of our global production system and for the continuous strengthening of the innovation culture that characterizes Stellantis.”

With these changes, the automotive group consolidates its industrial strategy, relying on expert leadership and increasingly technological, efficient and sustainable production.