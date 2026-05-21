Stellantis bets on Qualcomm technology for its future vehicle lineup

Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies are expanding an existing collaboration on connectivity and digital cockpits by extending it to advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving. The updated agreement includes the integration of Snapdragon Digital Chassis SoCs with STLA Brain, the group’s electronic and software platform, with the goal of building a scalable digital architecture capable of managing connectivity, onboard interfaces, intelligent functions and software updates across multiple Stellantis brands at the same time.

Stellantis expands Qualcomm deal to bring smarter software to future models

The assisted-driving component will rely on Snapdragon Ride Pilot, Qualcomm’s platform designed to support advanced ADAS, active safety and, progressively, Level 2+ and higher hands-free driving functions. For Stellantis, the main advantage lies in the ability to extend these technologies to millions of vehicles, improving safety and the perceived technology level of its range without developing dedicated solutions for each brand.

As part of the agreement, the two companies have also signed a non-binding letter of intent for the possible transfer of aiMotive into Qualcomm Technologies. aiMotive is a Stellantis-controlled company specializing in automated driving and simulation, and its possible move to Qualcomm would strengthen the integration between the automaker’s software expertise and the chipmaker’s computing capabilities. The deal remains subject to several conditions that still need verification.

Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, explained that customers expect smooth and constantly evolving onboard experiences, and that the collaboration with Qualcomm will allow the group to bring intelligent and connected capabilities to its vehicles with greater speed and efficiency. Qualcomm’s Nakul Duggal emphasized that the agreement represents a natural extension of the work the two companies have already started together, now expanding it into automated driving and ADAS systems.

The shared platform created through this collaboration should allow Stellantis to reduce software development complexity, shorten the launch time for new features and provide over-the-air updates across a broad range of models. The logic is to create a common digital infrastructure that can evolve over time without requiring separate work on each vehicle, while still allowing each Stellantis brand to differentiate its onboard experience.