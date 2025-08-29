Stellantis begins exporting the Jeep Commander to the Middle East

The first units of the vehicle will be shipped by the end of 2025 from the port of Suape (PE), strengthening the company’s global presence.

The model has already been exported to 14 countries in Latin America , consolidating its international relevance. Export operations highlight the economic impact of Stellantis in Pernambuco and the competitiveness of the Brazilian automotive industry

Stellantis: Jeep Commander exports Middle Eastern markets

Goiana, Aug. 26, 2025 – Stellantis is expanding its global presence by initiating Jeep Commander exports to major Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. By the end of 2025, more than 500 units will be shipped to major Middle Eastern ports.

This initiative is a strategic step in the company’s international consolidation process and reaffirms Stellantis’ commitment to offering vehicles that combine quality, innovation and technology, always in line with the needs of consumers in every market in which it operates.

“The expansion of Jeep Commander exports to the Middle East demonstrates the strength of the product developed in Brazil and its competitiveness in highly competitive markets. The model symbolizes the innovation and technological development capabilities of Stellantis’ domestic engineering team, which remains at the forefront of the automotive industry, combining refinement, versatility and technology to a diverse audience around the world,” points out Matias Merino, Vice President of Supply Chain for South America.

Made in Pernambuco

Since its launch, the Jeep Commander has established itself as a leading product both in Brazil and abroad. The model has already exported 7,958 units to 14 countries in Latin America. Markets served include Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Uruguay.

In the Brazilian market, the Jeep Commander is the leader among seven-seat SUVs in terms of sales since its launch in 2021, with more than 70,000 units registered in the country. Produced at the Goiana Automotive Complex in Pernambuco, the model is the first seven-seat Jeep utility vehicle to be entirely developed and produced in Brazil.

Recognized for its sophisticated design, high-quality finishes and ample interior space, the Commander is distinguished by the versatility of its three turbocharged engines – flex, diesel and gasoline – and also by all its on-board technology: all versions are equipped with the Level 2 ADAS package, the most comprehensive in Brazil, which includes adaptive cruise control, collision warning with automatic braking, fatigue detection, speed limit recognition, among other driver assistance features.

Economic impact

Commander’s success also reflects the positive impact of Stellantis in Pernambuco. The logistics hub at the port of Suape has achieved impressive results: 80,057 vehicles were moved in 2024, 77 percent of which were produced at the Goiana hub. In the first half of 2025, more than 39,000 units produced by Stellantis in Goiana, Pernambuco, and Betim, Minas Gerais, were exported through the logistics complex.

In July this year alone, Stellantis shipped 14,500 vehicles produced in Brazil, strengthening the competitiveness of Stellantis’ industrial operations in South America.