Stellantis begins 2024 with growing sales in Italy

Stellantis has kicked off the year positively in Italy, securing its leadership position in the automotive market. Data analysis from Dataforce shows that, in January, Stellantis registered over 49,000 cars (+13.3 percent) and achieved an overall market share of 34.7 percent, marking a growth of 0.8 percentage points compared to January 2023.

Stellantis starts 2024 in Italy as a market leader

The company boasts six models in the top ten sales for January, with the Fiat Panda firmly holding the top spot, followed by the Citroën C3, which gained one position from December, and the Jeep Avenger. The Lancia Ypsilon ranks fifth, followed by the Peugeot 2008, moving up two places, and the Peugeot 208. In the electric vehicle (BEV) segment, Stellantis continues to lead the country’s energy transition with a market share of 33.9 percent.

Alfa Romeo wrapped up January maintaining a stable market share of 1.4%, consistent with the previous year. A significant highlight is the remarkable contribution from the private channel, which recorded the highest percentage in the last eight months, growing 4% compared to the same period last year (+22%).

In Italy, Citroën achieves an excellent market share of 5.1% among private buyers, the highest in the last 32 months. The overall market share stands at 4.7%, showing a growth of 0.7 percentage points compared to January 2023. Regarding Stellantis, FIAT has started 2024 as the leader in car sales for January, registering almost 16,000 registrations and a market share of 11.2%. The Panda Hybrid is the FIAT model that achieved the most sales success in Italy, with over 11,000 registrations.

In January, Lancia registered over 3,900 cars, marking a 9% growth in volume compared to the same month last year. The market share was 2.8%, consistent with last year’s performance. The Jeep brand ranks sixth in the Italian market with a share of 5.13%, showing growth from January 2023.

Lastly, regarding Stellantis, it’s worth noting Opel‘s performance, which has strengthened its market presence in January, registering a market share of 3.5%. This represents an increase of 0.9 percentage points compared to January 2023, in both the car and commercial vehicle sectors.