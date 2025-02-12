Stellantis: battery manufacturer ACC considers reducing staff

The joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies, and Mercedes-Benz, Automotive Cells Company (ACC), is considering a possible workforce reduction at its Bordeaux and Paris locations. The automotive sector is going through a period of job cuts, which have also affected the United States recently under Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, involving component manufacturers, constructors, and subcontractors, and ACC might soon revise its workforce downward as well.

Stellantis: ACC joint venture might reduce its staff

Matthieu Hubert, general secretary of the company specialized in electric vehicle batteries, stated that the transition to electric vehicles is proving more complex than anticipated. For this reason, ACC has initiated negotiations with social partners for a collective resolution agreement that would include voluntary departures. Although discussions are still ongoing, Hubert has not confirmed the possible elimination of about 100 jobs, mostly in support functions, out of a total of 2,000 employees in France, as reported by local press.

Any early contract terminations could have direct consequences on the Automotive Cells Company (ACC) research and development center based in Bordeaux, as well as on the general management offices located in Paris. However, these measures would not affect the operations of the recently inaugurated gigafactory in Douvrin, which will continue production, albeit at a controlled pace, of batteries intended for various electric models.

These include the Peugeot e-3008 and Peugeot e-5008, as well as the Opel Grandland Electric, vehicles assembled in production facilities located in France and Germany. The Douvrin factory will therefore maintain its strategic role in supplying essential components for the electrification of the involved brands’ range, without being affected by the possible staff reductions planned for other Automotive Cells Company locations.