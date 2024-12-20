Stellantis-backed Archer opens new manufacturing plant in Georgia

Archer, an electric aircraft company backed by Stellantis, is ending 2024 on a high note with the opening of a new facility in Covington, Georgia. Next year will officially mark the beginning of large-scale production of the Midnight eVTOL vehicle. Construction work for this facility was completed this week, thanks in part to collaboration with Stellantis.

Stellantis and Archer inaugurate the company’s first aircraft facility in Georgia

This facility is named ARC, and it will produce the Midnight, one of the most anticipated eVTOLs made in the United States. Stellantis has supported the company not only financially but also with technology and manufacturing know-how, with expert personnel who have given Archer a significant advantage in product development and operations.

The Georgia facility will start by producing two aircraft per month, then increase production to 650 units per year. This goal is set for 2030, but in 2025 it will only handle two units per month, likely with the aim of perfecting the production system for the future.

At the beginning of 2024, Archer also reached another milestone with the launch of a new production line dedicated to batteries. This line, located in San Jose, California, is capable of producing 15,000 battery packs per year. Here, Archer‘s first aircraft was assembled, where tests were also successfully conducted. The Midnight is a four-passenger eVTOL designed for short flights with a range of up to 20 miles (32 km) on a single charge and a maximum speed of 150 mph (241 km/h). One of the main features of this eVTOL is a sustainable cabin design, based on the use of natural and recycled materials.