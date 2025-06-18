Stellantis awards 8 startups at the 2025 Venture Awards

On the occasion of the fourth annual edition of the Venture Awards, Stellantis has recognized six technology partners and two startups supported by the Stellantis Ventures fund, acknowledging bold solutions and high-impact collaborations capable of shaping the future of mobility. The initiative values projects that aim to offer intuitive, personalized, and sustainable experiences, generating concrete value for the group’s customers.

“These startups help us go faster and further in creating technologies that improve people’s lives,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. “We are proud to collaborate with such creative teams to develop products and services that truly matter to our customers.”

Stellantis awards eight startups at the 2025 Venture Awards for mobility innovation

The 2025 Venture Awards highlighted companies selected based on their level of innovation, concrete results achieved, and growth potential within Stellantis group platforms and brands. The winners were divided into three main thematic areas:

NetZero (France) – Operates in tropical countries promoting the use of biochar, a material capable of capturing carbon, improving soil fertility, and reducing the use of chemical fertilizers.

Trashin (Brazil) – Provides solutions for sustainable waste management, applying circular economy principles and reverse logistics to valorize waste materials.

Ample (United States) – Offers a modular system for rapid battery replacement, capable of completing a full charge in less than five minutes. The technology is already in use in the Fiat 500e fleet of Free2move in Madrid.

Hive Power (Switzerland) – Developed the FLEXO platform, tested by Stellantis for electric vehicle optimization through V2X and Virtual Power Plant functionalities, with economic benefits for corporate fleets.

HMDrive (Italy) – Introduces augmented reality into the driving experience through transparent AR glasses and patented algorithms, improving safety, concentration, and efficiency on any vehicle.

Dexory (United Kingdom) – Develops an autonomous AI-based robotic platform for real-time warehouse management, creating digital twins of logistics operations to optimize space and processes.

Cloud Ace (Japan) – Global provider of managed cloud services, supports companies in digital transformation through flexible and scalable solutions.

GOMECANO (France) – Offers an on-demand mechanics service, with certified technicians who intervene directly at the customer’s location, reducing downtime and increasing convenience.

Among the finalists also feature promising realities like Adagos, Aive, Blip, Carester, Entroview, Exatom, Geeglee, Gideon, Modelway, Monolith, MotorK, nFlux, Ohoskin, PRISM Eval, Scortex, Selfinspection, Tetmet, and Tractian.

As an industrial partner, Stellantis has signed over 250 collaboration agreements with startups in the last four years, with the objective of implementing innovative solutions on a large scale and accelerating the path toward smarter and more sustainable mobility.

As an investor, Stellantis Ventures, the group’s first corporate venture fund, with an initial endowment of 300 million euros, supports startups in early and advanced stages in the automotive and mobility sectors, focusing on improving customer experience and social impact.

Stellantis Ventures will also be present at MOVE 2025, the world’s most important event dedicated to mobility technology, which will be held on June 18 and 19 at ExCeL London. At the stand (main entrance, stand 1), visitors will be able to discover cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence, batteries, and inclusive mobility, along with technologies and vehicles from the Citroën and Fiat brands.