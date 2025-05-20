Stellantis award for the evolution of women’s participation in leadership

The result was based on the “Diversity and ESG Survey in the Automotive Sector 2025,” to which companies responded based on official data.

The result reinforces the commitment to fostering an increasingly fair, equal and respectful business environment

Stellantis honored for growth in female leadership – “Diversity and ESG Survey in the Automotive Sector 2025”

Stellantis São Paulo, May 19, 2025 – Stellantis continues to make progress in developing initiatives that strengthen its equity and inclusion policies and practices. As part of this progress, the company was honored for the evolution of women’s participation in leadership in an initiative sponsored by Automotive Business. The result was based on the “Diversity and ESG Survey in the Automotive Sector 2025,” which was answered by companies based on official data.

This recognition reinforces Stellantis’ commitment to fostering an increasingly fair, equal and respectful business environment. “Recognitions like this reaffirm the success of our work to promote an increasingly inclusive and diverse environment. At Stellantis, we value and respect every professional, regardless of their background or identity,” says Massimo Cavallo, Stellantis Senior Vice President of Human Resources for South America.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in the Automotive Sector

At the event, Stellantis was represented by Brenda Sznajderhaus, D&I Director, Wellbeing and Engagement in South America, at the signing of the “Automotive Industry Principles for Diversity and Inclusion,” which reinforce the path Stellantis is building on several issues.

Consisting of 14 points, the signing of this document reinforces the path on which we have already evolved and continue to work: inclusive leadership, promotion of diversity in the supply chain, equal pay for equal work, respectful culture and non-discrimination, equal opportunity, support for minority tenure in the industry, monitoring and transparency, commitment to the community, support for families and early childhood, representation at the top, customer support, and ongoing training and awareness.