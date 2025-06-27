Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana: new export record, over 4 thousand vehicles placed in one operation

Produced in Pernambuco, the units were sent to Argentina aboard a ship dedicated to the operation

Stellantis Goiana new records export vehicles shipment

Goiana, June 25, 2025 – The Stellantis automotive hub in Goiana continues to break new records. After recording, in May, the largest volume of shipments since its inauguration, the plant is now celebrating another milestone in its history: the largest vehicle export operation ever carried out by Stellantis in a single shipment. In total, 4,006 units produced at the Pernambuco plant were shipped to Argentina through the port of Suape.

The mega-operation mobilized dozens of workers over 48 hours. The vehicles were loaded aboard the ship Dover Highway (K-Line), dedicated exclusively to Stellantis operations. The operation represents a logistical feat for the company and sets an all-time record for automobile exports in the history of the port of Suape, which is among the six busiest public ports in Brazil.

“This record, added to the historic performance recorded in May, confirms the strengthening of our operations in South America and signals an important recovery in demand for Argentina, a strategic market for Stellantis,” says Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America.

The Jeep Renegade was the most exported model in this operation, accounting for 26 percent of the total volume. It was followed by the Jeep Compass (25%), Fiat Taurus (24%), Ram Rampage (16%) and Jeep Commander (9%).

Volume exceeds historical record

The previous Stellantis record was in May 2023, when 3,000 vehicles produced at the Goiana (PE) and Betim (MG) hubs were exported in a single operation to the port of Vera Cruz, Mexico. The current volume represents an increase of about 36.7 percent over that shipment.