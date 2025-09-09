Stellantis at the heart of the IATF 2025 discussions: strengthening the mobility ecosystem in Africa:

Stellantis reaffirming its commitment to shaping the future of mobility and industrial development across Africa.

Stellantis in Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 8, 2025 — Stellantis participated in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) held in Algiers on September 5–6, 2025, reaffirming its commitment to shaping the future of mobility and industrial development across Africa.

It was a distinct honor for Stellantis to welcome His Excellency the President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and other high-ranking government officials to the Stellantis exhibition space. Their presence highlighted the importance of regional collaboration and the growing role of the automotive industry in Africa’s economic transformation.

The IATF 2025

The IATF 2025 served as a powerful platform for dialogue, innovation, and partnership. Stellantis engaged with key stakeholders, industry leaders, and policymakers to share its ambitions for a greener, more connected, and inclusive mobility ecosystem in Africa. The event also provided an opportunity to highlight Stellantis’ ongoing investments in local talent, industrial capabilities, and sustainable technologies.

“Our participation in IATF reflects our deep commitment to Africa’s future,” said Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer for Stellantis Middle East & Africa. “We believe in the continent’s potential to lead in innovation, and we are determined to contribute to its industrial and economic development through strategic partnerships, local investment, and innovative mobility solutions that meet the real needs of African citizens.”

Throughout the event, Stellantis played an active role in shaping key conversations around Africa’s industrial future. During the Ministerial Roundtable, the company engaged with policymakers and industry leaders to address structural challenges facing the automotive sector. Discussions focused on unlocking growth through stronger political alignment, the development of regional value chains, and the strategic implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) — all essential levers to scale industrial capacity and enhance competitiveness across the continent.

Stellantis also contributed to a forward-looking dialogue on affordable mobility and micromobility, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive transportation solutions tailored to Africa’s diverse urban and rural landscapes. As part of this vision, the company introduced last July the FIAT TRIS, its first-ever three-wheeled electric vehicle, designed to meet last-mile delivery needs and support economic empowerment across the region.

Stellantis continues to expand its footprint in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, aligning with national development goals and regional ambitions. The company remains focused on empowering communities, supporting local economies, and delivering mobility solutions that are both sustainable and inclusive.