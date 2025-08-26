Stellantis Argentina presents the new Citroen Jumpy and Peugeot Expert in their Hybrid versions

Stellantis Argentina announces the renewal of two benchmark utility vehicles in the medium-sized VAN segment

The new Citroën Jumpy and the Peugeot Expert Mixed version

The new Citroën Jumpy and the Peugeot Expert in their Mixed version are two vehicles designed to meet the needs of professionals, SMEs and logistics companies seeking versatility, efficiency and reliability.

Produced in the region, both models combine modern design, the robustness needed for intensive use and a full range of equipment, supported by the authorized dealer network present throughout the country.

The brands continue their tradition as leaders in the D-VAN segment. The new Jumpy Mixta and Expert Mixta feature an updated front design, with aesthetic changes to the exterior, the brand’s new logo, and aesthetic changes to the interior. They also incorporate new technologies related to comfort and safety.

The evolution offers the adoption of a new 150-hp 2.2 L Blue HDI diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, with a maximum torque of 370 Nm.

Design and functionality

The new Jumpy Mixta and Expert Mixta maintain the distinctive styling of both brands, with a modern, professional touch. Their exterior lines favor aerodynamics and efficiency, while conveying solidity and presence. The vehicle offers seating for five passengers plus the driver, with a partition panel between the passenger compartment and the cargo area. Access to the rear seats is via a sliding side door with side windows, providing convenience and brightness.

Inside, the seats are upholstered in Fishbone fabric, while the driver has a fold-down armrest for added comfort. The model also has a sealed glass partition and rubber floor mats for durability and ease of cleaning.

The front cabin retains the enhancements introduced in the van version, including a multifunction steering wheel and a 5-inch touchscreen multimedia display that centralizes key connectivity and entertainment functions.

The models offer ideal dimensions for urban and intercity transport, with quick and easy access to cargo.

Main dimensions:

Total length: 5.33 m

Total width: 2,204 m (with mirrors)

Total height: 1.94 m

Loading volume: up to 4 m³

Payload capacity: 1,285 kg

Powertrain and performance

Both models are equipped with the renowned 2.2 HDi turbodiesel engine, which ensures reliability, low fuel consumption and excellent performance under heavy use.

2.2 L HDI 150 hp turbodiesel engine (FamB):

Displacement: 2,184 cm3

Power: 150 hp / 3,500 rpm

Torque: 370 Nm

Euro 5.SCR System – Urea (Adblue)

Your fuel consumption:

Mixed: 6.9 l/100km

Urban: 8.8 l/100km

Extra-urban: 5.8 l/100km

This mechanical unit stands out for its robustness, immediate response and efficiency, adapting to both urban and medium- and long-distance journeys.

SCR system – ADBLUE: The engine complies with the Euro 5 anti-pollution standard and, to this end, is equipped with a system called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), which requires a specific additive called AdBlue (urea), the topping up of which is done through the driver’s side door opening. The tank has a capacity of 20.1 liters. On a full charge, the vehicle will travel 5,000 km; keep in mind that this range varies depending on the type of driving. At approximately 2,400 km remaining, a warning light on the dashboard will begin to illuminate, indicating the need to top up before driving can continue.

Comfort and technology

New utility vehicles are designed not only for freight transport, but also for the comfort of those who use them as daily work tools.

The new models offer the comfort of a passenger vehicle, designed for workers who spend several hours a day in their vehicle. The six-passenger capacity makes it ideal for transporting goods up to 4 m³ and carrying passengers simultaneously. The model features:

Cruise control and speed limiter.

Power windows.

Electric outside rearview mirror adjustment.

Selective central locking with remote control.

Folding armrest for the driver’s seat.

Steering wheel adjustable in height and depth.

Electric headlight height adjuster.

Front and rear fog lights.

Touch screen with AM/FM radio + Bluetooth handsfree ® + USB type A + MP3.

Coffee Break Alert function (after two hours of continuous driving, exceeding 70 km/h).

Electric power steering.

Air conditioning.

Automatic windshield wiper (rain catcher).

Automatic light switching (twilight sensor).

Safety

The new Citroën Jumpy and Peugeot Expert in the Mixed version have the following safety equipment:

ABS (anti-lock brake system),

ESP (stability control),

AFU (emergency brake assist),

REF (electronic brake force distribution) and

Hill Start Assist.

Occupants have head restraints on all six seats, an inertia seat belt, and dual airbags.

Parking assistance

Rear sensors with visual and audible warnings are integrated, making it easier to maneuver in reverse.

Warranty and maintenance

The new Jumpy Mixta and Expert Mixta come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, giving users peace of mind that they are backed by solid and reliable after-sales service. This comprehensive coverage is designed to support professionals in the heavy use of their vehicles, with no restrictions based on mileage.

In addition, maintenance work is performed every 20,000 kilometers or one year, contributing to greater operational efficiency and lower maintenance costs. This extended frequency makes it possible to optimize vehicle uptime and adapt it to the demands of daily work, with support from the official after-sales network throughout the country.

Price

The new Jumpy Mixta and Expert Mixta are available for purchase at the recommended retail price in Argentine pesos:

Citroën Jumpy and Peugeot Expert in their mixed version: AR$ 57,500,000.

With the arrival of the new Citroën Jumpy and Peugeot Expert Hybrid versions, Stellantis Argentina reaffirms its commitment to the country’s professionals, offering reliable and modern mobility solutions suited to the demands of daily work.

Both models represent the ideal choice for those who want to maximize business productivity with the support of brands with tradition and global recognition.