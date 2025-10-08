Stellantis appoints new leadership team members as its recovery journey continues

Stellantis has announced a series of important changes within its Global Leadership Team (SLT), marking a significant step in the group’s reorganization ahead of the new strategy to be presented in 2026. The appointments confirm the group’s desire to strengthen its international structure, enhance internal expertise and accelerate the innovation process aimed at consolidating Stellantis‘ position among world leaders in sustainable mobility and new generation technologies.

Stellantis reshuffles global leadership team ahead of 2026 strategy announcement

After a complex period, the group led by Antonio Filosa is thus aiming for a relaunch phase based on more focused governance and a clear distribution of regional and brand responsibilities. Among the main developments, Emanuele Cappellano assumes the role of Head of Enlarged Europe and European Brands, while maintaining leadership of Stellantis Pro One. Jean-Philippe Imparato will dedicate himself full-time to the Maserati brand, as CEO, and to Stellantis & You, reporting directly to Cappellano. In South America, Herlander Zola succeeds Cappellano as new regional head, after successfully leading commercial activities for professional vehicles in the area.

Also joining the SLT are Samir Cherfan, who will continue to manage operations in the Middle East and Africa in addition to the micromobility business, and Grégoire Olivier, who will assume responsibility for the China and Asia-Pacific region, after overseeing the group’s strategy for the Chinese market.

Starting November 1, Francesco Ciancia will return to Stellantis from Mercedes-Benz, where he gained international experience, taking on the role of Global Head of Manufacturing. On the same date, Arnaud Deboeuf will leave the company to pursue new professional challenges.

Ralph Gilles, a historic figure of the group, also officially joins the SLT as Global Head of Design, while Philippe de Rovira, former head of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, has left Stellantis as announced in recent months.

“With these new appointments we are promoting high-profile talent, both internal and external, to prepare Stellantis for success in the coming years,” commented Antonio Filosa, CEO of the group. “We are also strengthening our regional focus, assigning dedicated responsibilities to each strategic area.”

Filosa also thanked Arnaud Deboeuf and Philippe de Rovira “for their contribution and dedication demonstrated over the years,” wishing them the best for future professional experiences.