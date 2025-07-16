Stellantis: Antonio Filosa visits the group’s plants in South America

Antonio Filosa, recently appointed CEO of Stellantis, has made an official visit to South America, a region that represents not only a fundamental piece in the group’s industrial strategy, but also an important chapter in his career. During the trip, Filosa visited the Betim plant in the state of Minas Gerais, where he took his first professional steps in Brazil, and Goiana, a modern production facility that he himself helped to create and develop.

Stellantis, Antonio Filosa in South America: “Here the group’s future is being built”

Both plants are today pillars of Stellantis‘ presence in the South American continent, producing vehicles for brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Citroën. Their efficiency and integration confirm the region’s strategic role within the group’s global industrial plan.

Filosa met with local teams from engineering, production, product development and customer experience, reaffirming the commitment to building a shared long-term strategy. “It’s not just what we build that matters, but how we build it,” declared the CEO, emphasizing the importance of the values on which Stellantis wants to base its growth, including putting people at the center, customer focus, and sustainability.

South America confirms itself as one of the most dynamic markets for Stellantis, thanks to a winning mix of local production, accessible models, and strong brand recognition. The strength of the supplier network, combined with the ability to quickly adapt to market needs, has made the region an example of operational efficiency and innovation.

Filosa chose a direct and operational style, favoring dialogue with people in the field rather than formal meetings. In a message shared at the end of the trip, he thanked the South American teams, calling them a “driving force” of the company, encouraging everyone to continue with enthusiasm and pride on the path of growth.