Stellantis announces the 2024 edition of the Drive for Design contest

Stellantis announced the 2024 edition of the Drive for Design contest, targeting high school students in North America. This year, the contest invites young talents to envision and design their dream vehicle for the year 2040, drawing inspiration from the group’s global or North American brands. The primary goal is to discover and nurture the future stars of automotive design, offering them a tangible path toward a career in this dynamic and ever-evolving field.

Mark Trostle, Vice President of Ram Truck and Mopar Design, is the driving force behind Drive for Design. A winner of one of the program’s early editions as a high school student in 1987, Trostle revived the contest in 2012. Since then, Drive for Design has highlighted the path to a career in automotive design and showcased the numerous creative opportunities available in the automotive industry.

“The reason we host this contest is twofold: we aim to inspire young creative talents and at the same time, inform parents about the many opportunities available in automotive design. Many past winners have embarked on successful careers with us, as well as with other companies, and this represents a great satisfaction not only for me but for our entire design team. This motivates us to continue every year,” Trostle stated.

The first prize includes an exclusive opportunity to undertake a summer internship at the Ram Truck Exterior Design Studio, plus a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 tablet. The winning project will also be featured on Stellantis North America’s social channels. Awards for the second and third-place winners include an iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, a virtual portfolio review with members of Stellantis’ design team, and a scholarship for a four-week summer program at the College for Creative Studies.

All three winners will also be invited to serve as student judges during the prestigious EyesOn Design automotive show at the Ford House in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Student submissions must be submitted by Friday, April 12, 2024. A grand prize winner and two additional finalists will be selected from all valid entries received.

Students, teachers, and parents can follow the contest on Stellantis North America’s social channels and learn more about automotive design. Weekly updates and contest-related content will be posted every Tuesday with the hashtag #DriveForDesign.