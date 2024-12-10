Stellantis announces return to ACEA in strategic move following Tavares departure

Stellantis has confirmed its intention to join the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The European automotive industry is at a critical moment, undergoing a profound transformation towards net-zero mobility, with new competitive forces and a rapidly evolving international environment. Stellantis therefore believes it is important to dialogue and develop a shared understanding of the stakes and ways to address them together. The automotive group believes ACEA is the right platform to do this.

Stellantis confirms intention to rejoin ACEA

Stellantis is excited to initiate and develop collaborations with other association members, uniting under a shared goal. The company aims to support a common approach that not only promotes the transition to more sustainable solutions but also ensures the long-term competitiveness of the automotive industry. The automotive group, born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA, firmly believes that this collective effort is fundamental to protecting the interests of involved communities, addressing future challenges in a balanced way. With the support of various stakeholders, the company is preparing to play a crucial role in the industry’s evolution while pursuing sustainability and innovation goals.

“Stellantis’ commitment to the electrification transition is profound, leveraging our multi-energy technology, and we take the challenges facing the European automotive industry with great responsibility. We believe ACEA is the right forum to interact with our peers and stakeholders and build together a roadmap to support the entire value chain,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO of Stellantis Enlarged Europe. Subject to approval by ACEA’s Board of Directors, membership will take effect on January 1, 2025.

Following Carlos Tavares’ resignation as CEO, Stellantis is already implementing a series of new strategies while awaiting the appointment of a new CEO. Stellantis was previously part of ACEA, but Tavares decided to leave as he believed the association hadn’t done enough regarding the ban on sales of new vehicles with internal combustion engines from 2035 in Europe. Now, immediately following the Portuguese manager’s resignation, this news suggests that executives disagreed with Tavares’ decision.