Stellantis announces recall of over 235,000 Ram vehicles

Stellantis has initiated a major recall campaign in the United States involving over 235,000 Ram ProMaster vehicles due to a potential rear camera malfunction. The defective component, essential for ensuring visibility during reverse maneuvers, could in some cases display a blank screen, increasing the risk of accidents.

Ram ProMaster EV

The recall affects ProMaster models produced between 2022 and 2025. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rear camera system may not properly display the image of the rear area, leaving the driver without visual support when reversing. The official notice indicates that those who do not manually check the rear area before maneuvering could be exposed to potential hazards.

Stellantis has stated that it has no knowledge of accidents or injuries related to the defect. However, it has urged all owners of affected vehicles to exercise maximum caution and not rely exclusively on the camera, also using mirrors to ensure safe maneuvering.

Affected customers will be contacted directly and invited to visit authorized dealers for a free software update or, if necessary, replacement of the malfunctioning module. The intervention will be entirely at the automaker’s expense.

To verify if a vehicle is involved in the recall, Stellantis invites customers to consult the official NHTSA website, entering the vehicle identification number (VIN). American authorities will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with the manufacturer.