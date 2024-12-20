Stellantis Announces 2025 Corporate Calendar

Stellantis has made its corporate calendar for 2025 public for all to see, shedding light on what would be a comprehensive overview of the key events that will be featured in the coming year. The calendar includes dates for the release of financial results, both quarterly and annual, and also regarding the annual general meeting. These events are certainly important opportunities for investors, analysts, and the general public to try to gain insight into the company’s financial performance and to learn about its future strategies.

Stellantis unveils plans for the coming year

Stellantis N.V. announced today the following corporate calendar for 2025. February 26, 2025 Full Year 2024 Results. April 30, 2025 Q1 2025 Shipments and Revenues. July 24, 2025 First Half 2025 Results. October 30, 2025 Q3 2025 Shipments and Revenues

Also included are webcasts and conference calls

A webcast and conference call hosted by Stellantis are also planned on each of the above dates. The webcasts of the presentations, as well as the related materials, will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.’s 2024 financial statements is scheduled for April 15, 2025. The 2025 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website at www.stellantis.com.