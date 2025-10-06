Stellantis announces $10 billion investment plan for the U.S.

According to sources close to the company, Stellantis is preparing to strengthen its presence in the United States with an overall investment plan estimated at around $10 billion. The automotive group, which controls brands such as Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler, considers the American market a strategic priority for profitability and growth in the coming years.

Stellantis plans $10 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and production facilities

Reports speak of an imminent announcement regarding a new package of approximately $5 billion, which would be added to a similar amount already allocated in the early months of 2025. The resources would be distributed over several years and allocated to production facilities, plant reopenings and new hires, with the goal of reviving production in key areas such as Illinois and Michigan.

The strategy also aims to consolidate Jeep’s position and relaunch Dodge, with plans for new high-performance models, including a possible V8 muscle car, and even a renewed commitment to the Chrysler brand. Internal discussions are still ongoing, and specific amounts and projects could change before the official announcement.

The new plan reflects the desire of CEO Antonio Filosa, appointed in May, to rebalance investments across different geographic areas. During the previous management of Carlos Tavares, Stellantis had shifted much of its production and engineering to lower-cost countries such as Mexico, while favoring Europe, where demand is declining and profitability is lower.

In anticipation of the business strategy update and Capital Markets Day 2026, Stellantis is reviewing all investment plans. A group spokesperson confirmed that the process is ongoing and that further details will be communicated only when decisions are complete.

Part of the funds could be allocated to restarting the Belvidere, Illinois plant, with the introduction of a new pickup and the rehiring of approximately 1,500 workers, in agreement with the UAW. At the same time, the company is negotiating with the U.S. administration to avoid a 25 percent tariff on Ram pickups produced in Mexico.

Filosa, a veteran of the former FCA group, aims to re-establish the brand’s competitiveness after difficult years. The first signs are encouraging, with an increase in U.S. deliveries in the third quarter and a climate of greater confidence among investors.